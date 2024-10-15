Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 432,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,984. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $158.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

