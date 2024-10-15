Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,866 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 326.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.13. 575,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,396. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

