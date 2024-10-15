Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

