Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,395 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

