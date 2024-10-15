Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $16.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $913.13. The stock had a trading volume of 832,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

