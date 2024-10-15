Richard Harpham Buys 1,230 Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham acquired 1,230 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £147.60 ($192.74).

Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Richard Harpham bought 1,083 shares of XP Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($197.99).

XP Factory Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XPF stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. XP Factory Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.66 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.21.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

