Reviewing Klaviyo (KVYO) and Its Peers

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is one of 433 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Klaviyo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Klaviyo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $809.63 million -$308.23 million -25.96 Klaviyo Competitors $2.49 billion $350.97 million 10.23

Klaviyo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 0 3 16 0 2.84 Klaviyo Competitors 2267 15136 29618 842 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Klaviyo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Klaviyo presently has a consensus target price of $36.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Klaviyo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Klaviyo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -42.15% -32.19% -27.22% Klaviyo Competitors -61.09% -9.63% -7.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Klaviyo peers beat Klaviyo on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

