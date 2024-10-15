Reviewing Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C3.ai and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 2 5 4 1 2.33 Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

C3.ai presently has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -85.47% -31.28% -26.30% Bridgeline Digital -62.72% -84.86% -55.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3.ai and Bridgeline Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $325.43 million 10.40 -$279.70 million ($2.34) -11.59 Bridgeline Digital $15.29 million 0.82 -$9.44 million ($0.96) -1.25

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of C3.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

C3.ai has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C3.ai beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

