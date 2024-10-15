Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 15th (A, AEE, AEP, AVDX, BA, BABA, CERT, CMS, CPAY, D)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 15th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $209.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $344.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $620.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $330.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.