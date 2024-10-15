Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 15th (A, AEE, AEP, AVDX, BA, BABA, CERT, CMS, CPAY, D)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 15th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $209.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $137.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $344.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $620.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $330.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

