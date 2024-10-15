Request (REQ) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $76.50 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,074.98 or 0.99937127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007244 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00065572 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10054776 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,010,929.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.