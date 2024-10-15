Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 18,187 shares of company stock worth $195,670 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

