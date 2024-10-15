Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Regen BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGBP opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.32.
