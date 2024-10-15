Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $3,499,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA stock opened at $396.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day moving average is $347.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $409.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

