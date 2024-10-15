Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $396,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $103.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

