Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $423,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2684 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

