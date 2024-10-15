Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Quarry LP increased its holdings in DHT by 2,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 41,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

DHT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

