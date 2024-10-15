Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day moving average of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

