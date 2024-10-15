Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of GRPM stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $123.94.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

