Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

