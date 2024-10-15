Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.