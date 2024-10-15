RDA Financial Network Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.30. 2,956,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average of $267.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

