RDA Financial Network Purchases 2,503 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 212,869 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FBND stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,435. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.