RDA Financial Network Has $603,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,198 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

