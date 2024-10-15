RDA Financial Network Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 4,213,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

