RDA Financial Network Has $2.78 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 4,104,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,964. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.