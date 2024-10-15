RDA Financial Network Has $1.70 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,181,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,808,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

