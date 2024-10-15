RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period.

AOM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 102,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,021. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

