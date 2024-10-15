RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,282. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

