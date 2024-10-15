Raymond James Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$99.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.25.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock traded down C$3.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$104.30. 396,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market cap of C$55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$72.03 and a twelve month high of C$108.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

