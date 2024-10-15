QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,831.17 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $85,831.17 and approximately $1,044.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,933.32 or 0.99974027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00061271 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100055 USD and is down -40.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,592.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.