Qtum Price Tops $2.56 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $269.90 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.52 or 0.03882096 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00041997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,358,352 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

