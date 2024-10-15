Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CW opened at $347.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.82. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $194.46 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

