Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.