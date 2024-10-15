PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

