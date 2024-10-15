PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.