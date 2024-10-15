Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 125941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

