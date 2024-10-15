ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

