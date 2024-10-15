ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.09, with a volume of 9113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.24.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

