Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.58

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00008376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $101.81 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.60764735 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,044,240.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

