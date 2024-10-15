ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ACDC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.81. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProFrac will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 353,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,927.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

