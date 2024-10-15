Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $240.66.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
