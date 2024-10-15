Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

