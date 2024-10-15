Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.