Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $320.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

