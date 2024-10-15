Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 8.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.03. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

