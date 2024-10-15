Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,068.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,085.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,831.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,535.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.