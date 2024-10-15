Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 108.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

