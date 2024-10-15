Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 463 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 680.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $125.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

