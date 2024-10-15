Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 692.3 days.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

