Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

