Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $236.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.